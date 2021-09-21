Symptoms of the Havana Syndrome have been reported in these countries.

A CIA official who traveled to India with agency head William Burns this month described symptoms that were similar to Havana syndrome, a mysterious condition marked by migraines, nausea, memory lapses, vertigo, and dizziness.

The newest occurrence of the unexplained disease was revealed on Monday by CNN and the New York Times.

The strange sickness acquired its name from the fact that it was initially reported in 2016 by employees at the US embassy in Havana. Many of the symptoms were long-lasting, including hearing loud noises, losing their balance, strong head pressure, and decreased vision. Sufferers of the condition also experienced tinnitus-like symptoms and mental fog.

Doctors and scientists are working to figure out what causes Havana Syndrome, as well as intelligence agencies and government authorities. Microwave radiation, according to US scientists, is most likely to blame.

According to the CIA, there is a “very strong possibility” that the sickness was deliberately generated, and Russia could be to blame. However, the FDA has deferred making a final decision until the disease inquiry is completed.

Cuba has also been accused by the US of carrying out “sonic strikes,” which the Latin American country has categorically rejected.

According to CIA Director William Burns, “Havana syndrome” has afflicted 200 US officials, including CIA agents and their families.

Many other countries have reported the mystery sickness.

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Hanoi, Vietnam, on August 24, after postponing her trip due to worries about Havana syndrome. A case of the condition was recorded in Hanoi, and the Biden administration claimed that it was directed at the US official involved.

After exhibiting signs of Havana syndrome, at least two US officials stationed in Berlin sought medical help in August. It was the first time such occurrences had been documented in a NATO country that hosts US soldiers and nuclear weapons.

Colombia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Austria, a neutral country, have all reported cases of the syndrome.

Havana syndrome was also reported in Washington, D.C. in 2019, when a White House employee said she had the symptoms while walking her dog in a Virginia suburb.

U.S. diplomats in Guangzhou, China, reported in early 2018 that a member of the embassy staff had. This is a condensed version of the information.