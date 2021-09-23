Switzerland Takes A Huge Step Forward With Gay Marriage.

When Thierry Delessert and his girlfriend were apartment hunting 30 years ago, they were often questioned if they were relatives or gay. He was well aware that the latter response would result in their application being rejected outright.

The 56-year-old historian vividly remembers his encounters with “suspicious” real estate brokers in Switzerland, where gays were still listed on police records in some areas.

Three decades later, the rich Alpine nation appears set to allow same-sex couples to marry and provide them the same rights as their heterosexual counterparts in a ballot on Sunday.

“It is a major step forward,” said Delessert, a professor at Lausanne University who specializes in the history of homosexuality in Switzerland.

Although homosexuality was decriminalized in 1942, many municipal and regional police departments kept “gay registers” until the early 1990s.

The purpose of these registers, according to Delessert, was to “regulate deviation and morality,” but they had disastrous consequences for individuals listed.

“His homosexuality was given as extra proof of his immorality if an alleged gay was convicted of theft,” he stated.

“If a gay man applied for a rental unit, he would be turned down. If a homosexual applied for a job in the government, he would be denied.”

The reasons for the prejudice, however, were never revealed: the registers were never made public, and people who were named there were never notified.

Only Zurich and Basel openly announced the deletion of the registers in 1979 and 1980, according to Delessert, who expressed disappointment that the other registers had just vanished.

He claimed to have discovered handwritten notes on police documents requesting the establishment of “files” on gays detained after committing a crime.

According to Delessert, he also discovered testimony from a commissioner who stated that roughly 200 homosexuals are registered in Zurich each year.

These registers had been preserved for internal police purposes, but had been destroyed, according to Zurich’s official records section.

An account by a whistleblower released in the Swiss media in April 1990 initially alerted the public to the existence of one of these registers, in Bern, and the public outcry prompted authorities to put an end to the practice.

Bern cantonal police said they had checked internally but “were unable to discover information on this record, which allegedly existed” when contacted by AFP.

“It is tough to comprehend today on an ethical level.”

While such declarations are commendable, Delessert pointed out that “political leaders have never apologized” for the practice.

However, he praised the recent political shift.

A referendum held early last year decided in favor. Brief News from Washington Newsday.