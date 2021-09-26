Swiss voters overwhelmingly support same-gender marriage.

According to the preliminary forecasts following Sunday’s referendum provoked by opponents of the proposal, nearly two-thirds of Swiss voters accepted the government’s plan to establish same-sex marriage.

GFS Bern, the major pollsters throughout the campaign, estimated that 64 percent of voters supported the “marriage for all” plans, which would bring the Alpine nation in line with the rest of western Europe.

The polling stations closed at noon (1000 GMT), and the complete results are likely within hours.

Although homosexuality was decriminalized in Switzerland in 1942, many municipal and regional police forces kept “gay registers” until the early 1990s.

Civil partnerships for same-sex couples are already possible, with roughly 700 such relationships being formed each year.

However, this status does not confer the same privileges as marriage, such as the ability to obtain citizenship and the ability to adopt children together.

Last December, the Swiss parliament approved a bill allowing same-sex couples to marry in the country of 8.6 million people, after years of debate and discussion.

However, it was challenged under Switzerland’s direct democracy system, with opponents collecting the necessary 50,000 signatures to force a referendum.

The administration and parliament urged voters to support “marriage for all” to end “unequal treatment” of heterosexual and LGBT couples.

During the campaign, opinion polling revealed that members of some Christian congregations and supporters of the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) – Switzerland’s largest political party – were the most inclined to reject same-sex marriage legalization.

Same-sex couples will be able to marry in civil ceremonies and will have the same privileges as other married couples as a result of the legislation reform.

Foreign spouses will be able to apply for citizenship in a streamlined process, and same-sex couples will be able to adopt together.

Lesbian couples will also get access to sperm donations, which proved to be the most contentious component of the referendum campaign.

Opponents strewn placards over Swiss cities, condemning the commercialisation of children and warning that the bill will “murder the father.”

“Babies on Demand?” said one of the posters, which depicted a sobbing baby with its ear tagged like cattle.

Another, with a large zombie-like head meant to depict a deceased parent, was covered by a nearby primary school in the southern Wallis canton for fear of frightening the children.

