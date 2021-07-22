Swedish inmates kidnap guards and demand pizza as a ransom.

Two Swedish prison guards were held hostage for nine hours on Wednesday by two inmates who demanded pizza as ransom, according to an AFP report.

According to prison spokeswoman Stina Lyles, neither guard was injured and was able to return home to their families.

At around 12:30 p.m. (1030 GMT), the inmates, who were both doing time for murder at the Hallby high-security prison outside Eskilstuna, managed to force their way into an area intended solely for guards, according to another prison official, Torkel Omnell.

They kidnapped two guards who happened to be in the neighborhood at the time.

Omnell added, “We instantly sent in a mediator” and summoned the cops.

According to Swedish media sources, the hostage-takers demanded a helicopter and 20 pizzas for the other convicts.

“The pizzas were delivered,” Lyles, a jail spokeswoman, said.

According to authorities, the two convicts were escorted to the police station for questioning on charges of “kidnapping.”