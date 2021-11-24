Sweden’s Andersson is the country’s first female prime minister.

After clinching a last-minute arrangement garnering vital support, Sweden’s parliament elected Social Democratic Party leader and current Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister on Wednesday.

Andersson will succeed departing Prime Minister Stefan Lofven after 117 members of parliament voted in her favor, with 57 voting no, 174 voting no, and one voting absent.

A prime ministerial candidate in Sweden does not require the backing of a majority in parliament; instead, they must avoid a majority — or 175 votes — against them.

The 54-year-old, who took over as Social Democrats’ leader earlier this month, struck an agreement late Tuesday with the Left Party to enhance pensions in exchange for its support in Wednesday’s vote.

She had previously garnered backing from the Greens, a coalition partner of the Social Democrats, as well as the Centre Party.

But, even before her election on Wednesday, Andersson suffered her first setback.

Because of the concessions given to the Left, the Centre Party declared that while it would not oppose Andersson in the vote for prime minister, it would withdraw its support for the government’s budget, which will be voted on later Wednesday.

Andersson will very certainly have to govern with a budget provided by the opposition Conservatives, Christian Democrats, and far-right Sweden Democrats.

On Friday, Andersson will formally assume her duties and unveil her government.

Stefan Lofven resigned as Prime Minister on November 10 after seven years in office, in what was largely predicted as a step to give his successor time to prepare for the country’s general election in September 2022.

Sweden has never had a female prime minister, despite being a country that has long advocated for gender equality.

Women have led the governments of all other Nordic countries, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

