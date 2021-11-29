Sweden will get a second chance to appoint Andersson as Prime Minister.

Magdalena Andersson, the head of Sweden’s Social Democratic Party, will have a second chance to become the country’s prime minister on Monday, after her first attempt last week only lasted seven hours.

With only 10 months until the September general elections, Parliament is anticipated to nominate Andersson as the leader of a minority administration made up entirely of Social Democrats.

The vote in parliament is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

If approved, Andersson, the 54-year-old incumbent finance minister, will confront a difficult period leading up to the election.

Her minority administration, which holds 100 of the 349 seats in house, will have to govern with the opposition’s budget after a “nightmarish” day in parliament last week, according to the media.

Andersson was elected as the country’s first female prime minister last Wednesday, but she resigned just hours later, before she had an opportunity to legally take office, as the Green Party pulled out of her coalition government.

Despite its long history of championing gender equality, Sweden has never had a female prime minister.

In politically calm Sweden, where the Social Democrats have ruled for over a century, the parliamentary turmoil was unusual.

The saga began when Andersson struck a last-minute arrangement with the Left Party to raise pensions in exchange for the party’s vital support in her bid for prime minister.

The minor Centre Party, however, was unhappy with the arrangement and withdrew its support for Andersson’s budget as a result of the concessions made to the Left.

Andersson’s budget was unable to pass due to a lack of votes in parliament.

Instead, the opposition conservative Moderates, Christian Democrats, and far-right Sweden Democrats offered an alternative budget to lawmakers.

Andersson grudgingly stated that she would be able to rule with that budget, but the Green Party declared that it could not accept a budget created by the far-right and that it would resign from the government.

Andersson had no choice but to resign because the premise on which she was selected had vanished.

While some analysts believe the Social Democrats will have an easier time as the lone party in power without having to make compromises to a coalition partner, others believe the path ahead will be rough.

Because of Andersson’s small majority, she will have to seek backing from both the left and the right for her plans.

The Greens, the Center, and the Left are her most obvious collaboration partners.

However, she is anticipated to court the right on subjects that the Greens obstructed during their time in power.