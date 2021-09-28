Sweden is concerned that Joe Biden’s trade policy toward the EU is “quite similar to Trump’s.”

As the latest European official to raise concerns about the EU-US relationship, a Swedish cabinet minister contrasted President Joe Biden’s speech to that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Hans Dahlgren, Sweden’s minister for European affairs, is a seasoned diplomat who is part of the Swedish administration that will assume the rotating EU presidency in January 2023.

The social democrat told El Pais on a working visit to Spain that he was pleased with the victories made by parties of his political persuasion in other Nordic countries such as Denmark and Norway.

He was also upbeat about relations between Stockholm and Berlin following the Social Democrats’ victory in Germany’s weekend elections, expressing hope that Olaf Scholz would be chosen the country’s new chancellor.

Even while there are considerable areas of agreement, Dahlgren felt pessimistic about the possibilities for the connection with the other side of the Atlantic.

According to a translation, he told the daily, “The next president [Joe Biden] is more receptive to cooperation with Europe, and we agree on many areas of international cooperation, such as climate change or ties with Iran.”

“But we must not be fooled; he is protecting the interests of the United States, and when he says America first, he sounds very similar to [Donald] Trump’s trade policy,” he continued.

Dahlgren did not clarify specific portions of Biden’s policies Dahlgren objected to in the interview published by the Spanish newspaper, but Biden has lately been chastised by the EU’s top leaders for betraying the transatlantic bond.

They accuse Biden of deceiving France and European allies in order to form an Indo-Pacific strategic cooperation with the United Kingdom and Australia.

The AUKUS accord, aimed at combating a rising China, canceled a multibillion-dollar submarine deal France had with Australia and put Paris on the back burner.

The agreement drew criticism from top EU officials, who hoped that a Biden president would reach out to Europe more than Trump did.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told CNN that France’s approach was “wrong” and that “we want to know what happened and why.”

