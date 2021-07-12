Suu Kyi’s trial is being hampered by a growing number of Myanmar Covid cases.

Myanmar’s coronavirus outbreak hit the trial of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, her attorneys said, with a prosecution witness refusing to testify after contracting the virus.

In Myanmar, the military junta’s State Administration Council reported more than 3,400 new cases on Sunday, up from less than 50 per day in early May.

The military removed Suu Kyi in February, igniting a popular rebellion and a harsh repression. According to a local monitoring group, the junta’s forces have killed around 890 civilians.

On Monday, her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, informed reporters that a prosecution witness expected to testify about her breaking coronavirus limits during elections her party won by a landslide last year “was absent due to Covid-19 illness.”

He claimed the court also heard evidence on separate charges that Suu Kyi illegally imported and held walkie talkies, and that a second witness testified on the same counts.

Last Monday, her lawyer, Min Min Soe, told reporters that the Nobel winner, 76, and all members of her staff had been completely immunized while in military prison.

Suu Kyi is reported to have taken a first dosage of the vaccination before her government was toppled, although she did not specify when she received it or what vaccine she was given.

During Monday’s pre-trial meeting, the ousted leader “expressed her grave concern for the people during the third wave of Covid-19,” according to Khin Maung Zaw.

Both Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, who is also accused of violating Covid-19 limitations, appeared to be in good condition, he noted.

Suu Kyi, who has been cut off from the outside world except for brief meetings with her legal team and court appearances, is facing a slew of allegations that could land her in prison for more than a decade.