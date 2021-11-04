Suspects Caught After Passing Out From Gas Fumes Trying to Steal Furnace

Furnaces aren’t commonly the target of thefts, and a recent heist gone wrong demonstrates why.

According to a news statement from the Winnipeg Police Department, two people were apprehended on October 30 after breaking into an abandoned residence and knocking themselves out. The two were allegedly attempting to steal the building’s furnace when they accidentally created a natural gas leak, rendering them comatose on the scene.

In many homes, natural gas is utilized to produce hot water and heat, and it is also required for the operation of certain equipment. However, if not adequately controlled, it can be harmful.

Natural gas is odorless on its own, according to Healthline, which means that gas leaks are unnoticed by humans—and hence extremely deadly. Gas and utility corporations add mercaptan (a non-toxic but unpleasant-smelling chemical) to natural gas to give it that sulfuric, rotten-egg odor. Should there be a leak, the stench serves as an olfactory warning.

Natural gas exposure can produce headaches, dizziness, nausea, exhaustion, eye and throat irritation, suffocation, and breathing problems. Natural gas exposure at greater concentrations can cause people to pass out and possibly die.

Natural gas is also highly combustible, therefore storing it in one’s home raises the risk of a fire or explosion.

Following complaints of a break-in at an abandoned residence by two unknown suspects, Winnipeg police responded at the scene about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors reported smelling natural gas coming from the house, as did authorities when they arrived, according to the police press release.

Authorities were able to see the two suspects from the outside, but they looked to be unconscious. Officers stormed the building, rescued the two people, and led them back outside. The suspects soon recovered consciousness, and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service checked them.

As the thieves attempted to steal the furnace, a gas feed became loosened, according to police. As a result of the natural gas leak, the two were unconscious.

A man and a woman in their 40s are the suspects. They were apprehended but freed without charge, according to authorities.

Sgt. Dani McKinnon of the Winnipeg Police Department spoke with Global News Canada about the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.