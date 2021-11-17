Suspected poacher goes missing after attempting to flee Rangers by jumping into a crocodile-infested lake.

A accused poacher has gone missing after diving into a South African lagoon teeming with 1,000 crocodiles. After exchanging bullets with rangers working in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park on Friday, November 12, the man entered Lake St Lucia.

Gunshots were reported at 9.30 a.m. local time by the field rangers. They went to investigate and saw two boats on the lake’s bank. They kept an eye on the region since the squad suspected the boats belonged to poachers in the area.

While patrolling, they noticed four suspected poachers approaching the boats, one of them was armed.

The accused were instructed to surrender, but they were shot at instead. The rangers returned fire and advanced towards the group’s location.

“During the shoot-out, the accused poachers scattered in various directions,” iSimangaliso Wetland Park and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife (the government group in charge of wildlife conservation) said in a statement.

“Field Rangers also noticed blood in the water, leading them to believe that one of the poachers, most likely the one with a gun, had been shot. He might have jumped into the river to avoid being arrested.” Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s chief of corporate affairs, Musa Mntambo, told The Washington Newsday that they were still looking for the injured poaching suspect in the lake. “Today, our divers went back into the water to look for the missing poacher,” he said. “As a result, the missing poacher remains unaccounted for.

“We know the lake includes crocodiles, so we’re worried about his safety if he didn’t manage to get out during the firing.”

Around 1,000 Nile crocodiles live in the Lake St Lucia estuary system.

This crocodile is the deadliest of all crocodilians, killing hundreds of people each year. iSimangaliso has one of the largest populations in South Africa, with up to 99 persons per square kilometer according to a recent aerial count.

In the iSimangaliso, poaching is a major issue. Just two months ago, a white rhino was poached and its horns were stolen.

A hippo carcass was recently discovered little under a mile from the scene of the most recent tragedy. Poachers have gone after hippos for their meat and teeth in recent decades. This is a condensed version of the information.