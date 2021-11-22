Suspect in fatal US parade crash may have eluded a knife fight.

The vehicle accused of ramming into a Christmas parade in the Midwestern city of Waukesha, killing at least five people and injuring scores more, was identified by US officials on Monday, as media reported he was fleeing a knife fight.

The commotion in Wisconsin on Sunday evening, in which a red SUV sped into a gathering of men, women, and children, sparked immediate suspicions of a premeditated attack in a state where tensions have risen following a high-profile acquittal in a racially charged trial.

However, law enforcement sources told CNN and NBC that there was no known link to terrorism at this time, nor to the verdict in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, a juvenile who fatally shot two people during Black Lives Matter rallies in nearby Kenosha last year.

The SUV was discovered, and a person of interest was apprehended, with Darrell E. Brooks being named “the principal suspect in this tragic tragedy” by Waukesha police.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he is a 39-year-old guy from neighboring Milwaukee who has an ongoing court case related to domestic violence.

Brooks has been charged with willfully endangering the safety of others, firearms charges, and a domestic abuse incident many times in the last two years, according to court records.

Investigators told multiple US news outlets that there were signs the driver was fleeing another incident when he smashed through barricades and into a procession honoring the holiday season.

According to the Washington Post, Brooks sped away from the site of a knife fight when police arrived, driving into the parade path.

When Corey Montiho, a school board member in a Milwaukee suburb, heard that his daughter’s youth dance team had been struck, he was near a restaurant.

The Journal Sentinel quoted him as stating, “There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere.”

“To find my daughter, I had to travel from one crushed body to the next. My wife and two girls were on the verge of being hit.” Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly described the incident as “horrible and senseless,” and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff across the state.

Evers tweeted Monday, “We continue to pray for the Waukesha community and the children, loved ones, and neighbors whose lives have been forever affected by an unspeakable tragedy last night.”

A vigil was planned for 5:00 p.m. in Waukesha (2200 GMT).

