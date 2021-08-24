Suspect Afghan evacuees focus on security screening in Europe.

The discovery of Afghan refugees who could pose a security concern in France and the United Kingdom has focused attention on screening procedures throughout the evacuation operation, with Western diplomats in Kabul working under tremendous duress.

Five Afghans who landed in France recently have been placed under surveillance for alleged Taliban ties, including one who was jailed after momentarily defying security authorities’ control instructions.

Following reports that five possibly dangerous persons attempted to board planes, British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey stated Monday that “people are trying to take advantage of this procedure to get into the UK to cause us harm.”

One of them, who was on a so-called “no-fly list,” was able to go to Birmingham, England, where he was investigated and judged “not a person of interest to security authorities or law enforcement,” according to the interior ministry.

Politicians in both nations have worked to reassure the public by emphasizing that the procedures in place to screen out dangerous members of the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, or the Islamic State are working.

Several Islamic State members who later organized attacks in Paris are reported to have hidden among the masses of refugees fleeing the Syrian civil conflict through Turkey, Greece, and other EU nations during the 2015 migrant crisis in Europe.

On Tuesday, shortly after a new flight carrying roughly 200 Afghans landed in Paris, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told Franceinfo radio, “We know all of the persons who have come on French territory, brought back by the army.”

The main suspect in the five people under surveillance in France admitted to being a Taliban member, but he also helped with evacuation attempts “at an extraordinarily critical moment and probably saved lives,” according to government spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace of the United Kingdom stated the country’s security systems have proven their worth.

On Tuesday, he told Sky News, “I wouldn’t be as frightened as some of the media stories about this individual, and I would also take some comfort in the fact that this process is working and flagging people.”

According to the US government, some 50,000 foreigners and Afghans have evacuated Kabul’s airport since the Taliban took power nine days ago.

Many Afghans fear a repetition of the horrific Taliban administration of 1996-2001, as well as retaliation for their decades of cooperation with the US-backed government.

Western diplomats and soldiers have been besieged at the airport in chaotic circumstances.