Survivors who have been shell-shocked Describe the Tigray Rebel Advance in Brutal Terms.

Following their capture of the farming community in northern Ethiopia, the rebels scoured the streets seeking young, fit men who had fought alongside government forces.

Anyone who had a militia ID was considered a suspect. Men with rifle strap marks on their shoulders were also there, despite the fact that farmers in Ethiopia’s Amhara area, militia combatants or not, commonly carry Kalashnikovs.

According to 49-year-old Adisse Wonde, who told AFP he buried all three, the rebels fatally shot two men in their homes and marched a third to a nearby river where they fired shots into his back.

“They want to control and oppress us. The rebels from Tigray, Ethiopia’s northernmost region, are committing ethnic cleansing, according to Adisse.

The alleged deaths in the town of Hara earlier this month are only one example of the heinous acts described by witnesses to Ethiopia’s escalating conflict.

Long restricted to Tigray, the battle has now extended to two neighboring regions, Afar and Amhara, with heavy weaponry killing hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing hundreds of thousands more.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), as the rebels are known, have denied accusations of massacres as “groundless” pro-government propaganda.

Newly displaced civilians in Amhara, on the other hand, describe a different picture.

Killings, extensive looting, and indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas are all blamed on TPLF militants.

Northern Ethiopia has been rocked by violence since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to Tigray in November to depose the TPLF, the region’s ruling party at the time.

The decision was made in response to TPLF raids on army camps, according to the 2019 Nobel Peace Laureate, who vowed a fast triumph.

Tigray, on the other hand, was engulfed in a grinding battle marked by killings and mass rapes.

The TPLF startled the world by retaking Mekele, then pushing into Amhara and Afar, threatening to end what it calls a humanitarian embargo of Tigray and prevent pro-Abiy forces from reuniting in late June.

Muchayu Degin, a 55-year-old mother of seven in the northern Amhara town of Kobo, was forced to hide in her home for a week as the TPLF advanced, shuddering in horror as artillery booms grew louder.

She mustered the bravery to flee on foot with her family, travelling 15 hours south on roads littered with bullet-riddled dead, starving and desperate.

She eventually arrived in the city of Woldiya, where she got transportation to Dessie, a fast-growing hub.