Survivors of the typhoon in the Philippines wish for roofs and food for Christmas.

Father Ricardo Virtudazo delivers Christmas Day mass to dozens of parishioners in his typhoon-ravaged church in the southern Philippines, standing in a pool of water. Their Christmas wishes this year were for new roofing, food, and nice weather.

After Typhoon Rai ripped through the archipelago, killing over 400 people and displacing hundreds of thousands, survivors clung to family and faith after their homes — and planned celebrations — were destroyed.

“What matters is that we’re all safe,” Joy Parera, 31, said while attending Christmas service with her husband at San Isidro Labrador Parish church in Alegria, on Mindanao’s northern coast.

The benches and white tiled floor of the ruined church, which has a gaping hole in the top after Rai decimated the area, were saturated by light rain.

Devotees wore masks as they gathered inside the church, which was decked out for the holidays, to pray for a better year.

Virtudazo told AFP, “We still have hope.”

“Despite the tragedies they face, they maintain their faith in God.”

Christmas is one of the most important Christian holidays, and families in the Catholic-majority Philippines traditionally assemble to enjoy a meal.

However, Rai’s broad devastation in the country’s southern and central areas has dampened festivities, as many survivors plead for drinking water and food.

The hurricane wreaked havoc on the islands of Mindanao, Siargao, Dinagat, and Bohol, knocking out power, ripping off roofs, shredding wooden structures, felling concrete power poles, and uprooting trees.

The magnitude of the devastation, the unavailability of mobile phone service or internet in many locations, and the government’s depleted resources following the Covid-19 response all hampered efforts to deliver help.

Nardel Vicente said his Christmas wish was for someone to help him replace the roof on his house in Alegria, which was destroyed by Rai, a super typhoon that hit the country on December 16.

Vicente, who is unemployed and has little money, said his family will not be able to cook a holiday feast this year.

“In past years, we’d have spaghetti, pig, chicken, anything we could afford,” the 38-year-old added.

However, he added: “That’s fine; we’re still living. It’s preferable to celebrating Christmas with a deceased loved one.” Marites Sotis frequently feeds her family steak, spring rolls, and salad.

"We won't have those this year because they're too expensive," says the narrator.