Survivors of the Paris attacks will testify in court to relive the horror.

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks testify in a landmark trial starting on Tuesday, facing the trauma of reliving that night of terror in front of a jury of over a dozen suspects.

Over the next few weeks, 300 survivors and family members of the victims of the horrific attack on November 13 will take the stand one by one.

Three jihadist teams carried out suicide bombings and gun attacks on pubs, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall, and the national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring 350 others. The attacks were organized in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State organization.

As terrifying as it was to relate their testimonies in front of a packed courtroom with the accused present, some of the survivors told AFP that they felt compelled to do so.

“I want to finish this, it’s part of my restoration effort,” said Marko, 31, who was sitting on a terrace with a group of friends at the Belle Equipe cafe in central Paris when the shooters attacked, killing one of them, Victor.

“I want to confront these people, and I want them to see who their victims were – what happened to us, and to those who are no longer with us,” Marko told AFP ahead of Tuesday’s proceedings, which were set to begin at 12:30 p.m. (1030 GMT).

On the terraces of pubs and cafes that night, 39 people were killed.

In the largest trial in modern French history, 14 defendants will stand trial in person, while six others will be judged in their absence, with the majority of them risking life sentences.

Salah Abdeslam, a dual French-Moroccan national, is one of them. He has tried to overshadow the first weeks of proceedings with a series of unannounced interventions that have already enraged survivors.

The presiding judge has scheduled 15 witness statements from survivors per day, beginning with those who were in the Stade de France stadium, then those who were at cafés, and finally those who were at the Bataclan concert hall.

Edith Seurat, 43, who made it out of the Bataclan alive, stated, “I’m utterly terrified.”

She didn’t understand the sense of going over the dramatic events again at first, because “everything has been said a thousand times,” she added.

She preferred to speak about her life since the tragic occurrences, she explained.

She preferred to speak about her life since the tragic occurrences, she explained.

However, when she went to listen in on the trial in its early stages, she discovered that each investigator had done so.