Survivors of the Paris attacks recall the horror of ‘Playing Dead’ in the Bataclan.

Survivors of the 2015 Islamic State massacre at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris told a trial on Wednesday that they “played dead” on the ground for hours to avoid being shot in the French capital.

A total of 130 people were killed in synchronised suicide bombings and mass shootings at venues across Paris on the night of November 13, 2015, including 90 rock fans watching US band Eagles of Death Metal perform at the Bataclan.

Twenty people are on trial for the massacre, including Salah Abdeslam, the last surviving member of the IS cell that carried out the attacks. If convicted, the majority of them will be sentenced to life in prison.

Some of those who survived the more than two-hour-long massacre and hostage-taking at the Bataclan gave terrible experiences on Wednesday.

Irmine, 55, was the first one to speak up.

When three terrorists came into the venue and began firing the audience with automatic gunfire, Irmine’s friend Fabian was among the first to be shot dead.

Irmine said she overheard one of the assailants shouting “France has no business being in Syria” and then “I’ll kill the first person who moves,” in a “high-pitched, almost child-like voice.”

She said she was lying on the floor in the dark “I wished for the earth to swallow me up.

She said she heard the Bataclan’s security chief instruct everyone to “go immediately, they’re reloading their rifles” after “maybe half an hour.”

She noticed Fabian lying on the ground on the way out, recognizable only by “his jacket, his legs, and his shoes.”

Irmine claimed she tried unsuccessfully to drag his body from the theater.

She escaped with only minor injuries.

“I was quite fortunate; the bullets only grazed my chest,” she explained.

Helen, a 49-year-old American, testified in French about losing her British partner Nick Alexander, whom she described as “the love of her life.”

When the shooting started, Nick, who was selling Eagles of Death Metal stuff, “grabs me, pushes me to the ground, and saves my life,” but he was shot as well.

“We clasp hands and I tell him, ‘I love you, I’m not leaving you,'” she says.

Helen felt a searing sensation in her legs after another salvo was shot, and she asked Nick whether he had been injured as well. He’d done so.

“He begins by saying, ‘I’m battling to breathe,’ and then, ‘I can’t breathe.'””

She sobbed as she added, “I grab him in my arms and realize we’re laying in a pool of blood.”

