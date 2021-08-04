Survivors of the Beirut Blast have been labeled as having a “wounded soul.”

Shady Rizk’s doctors are still extracting glass from his body a year after the devastating Beirut port explosion. A centimetre-long slice above his knee pit was the most recent extraction.

“I find a new piece almost every month… Rizk, a 36-year-old network engineer who was showered with shards during the explosion, said, “The glass is still lodged in my thighs, my legs, and I guess, in my arms.”

He remarked, “The doctors say there will be glass in my body for several years.”

The August 4 blast ripped through the city, leveling entire neighborhoods, killing more than 200 people, injuring 6,500 more, and wreaking havoc on survivors’ lives.

This dark stain in Lebanon’s tumultuous history has since morphed into a nightmare year marked by a blocked bomb investigation and an escalating financial crisis dubbed “one of the worst in modern times” by the World Bank.

Many survivors are seething in the lead-up to the tragedy’s first anniversary, with no officials held accountable and the country facing increasing poverty, a collapsing currency, heated rallies, and shortages of basic necessities from medicine to petrol.

Rizk, speaking to AFP from beneath the office building where he was when the blast occurred, said, “The explosion still lives inside of me.”

“As August 4th approaches, knowing that no one has been apprehended or sentenced to prison, the rage is rising,” he added.

“It makes you want to smash things, take to the streets in protest, toss Molotov cocktails, light a fire… anything to let out your rage.”

Rizk was shooting plumes of smoke rising from a warehouse from a balcony overlooking the port when the hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser stacked inside exploded in front of him.

He required more than 350 stitches and his vision was severely compromised as a result of the blast. In a country plagued by repeated cuts, he can barely see at night, making his reality increasingly gloomy.

Physical scars, on the other hand, are a secondary issue, according to him.

Rizk, who is now intending to flee to Canada, said, “The trauma breaks you up inside.” “It seems like I’m crying inside.”

Rony Mecattaf, sitting in his adjacent clinic, said he’s adjusting to the permanent loss of vision in his right eye, which he’s had after three surgeries and multiple visits with European doctors over the past year.

The 59-year-old psychotherapist always sits on the corner of the table and walks on the left side of the street to compensate for blind spots.

He is a reporter for Washington Newsday’s Brief News.