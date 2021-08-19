Survivors of the Anders Breivik attack have issued a warning. His Manifesto Is Still Harming People After 10 Years.

Next week, IT corporations, government officials, and civil society specialists will assemble in Bergen, Norway, for a conference that organizers believe will signal a turning point in the fight against online extremism and “broadband terrorism.”

The “22 July 2011 at Ten: Commemoration and Commitment” event will draw on the historic “Christchurch Call,” which was issued in the aftermath of the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019. It was a commitment by governments and tech companies to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Survivors of the July 22 assaults in Norway, when far-right fanatic Anders Breivik blasted Oslo’s government district before murdering scores of young people at a left-wing summer camp on Utoya Island near the city, are among the organizers.

The conference is scheduled for next week, just days after the tenth anniversary of the attacks, but survivors who spoke with This website warned that Norway—and the international community—have failed to address the most difficult questions raised by Breivik’s rampage and his influence on subsequent terrorists at home and abroad.

Despite the widespread condemnation of the neo-Nazi terrorist, Breivik’s conspiracy theory-laden manifesto—which has inspired a number of other mass killings around the world in the years since—remains online.

When Breivik assaulted Utoya, Erik Kursetgjerde was 18 years old. Kursetgjerde and others were hiding in the woods during the attack when Breivik, dressed in a false police uniform, pushed the young people to approach him, stating he would protect them. Breivik assassinated numerous people as they emerged from hiding.

Kursetgjerde was one of the survivors who swam to freedom. He told This website, “I was thinking that I’d rather drown than let that son of a bitch shoot me.”

Kursetgjerde is currently employed with the Norwegian Institute of National Affairs and has previously served on local and municipal councils in Norway.

“How we are creating our society is a huge issue,” Kursetgjerde remarked. “In our country, we have a lot of challenges that we haven’t been able to adequately discuss… We need to start figuring out what the triggers are that allow this to happen.”

In the early aftermath of the attacks, much focus was placed on Breivik's unhappy childhood and violent mother. The police were also widely chastised for a series of errors both before and after the attacks.