Survivor of Auschwitz proudly displays his camp tattoo, telling the doctor, “I Understand Risk.”

A doctor posted a moving photograph of an Auschwitz survivor’s terrifying tattoo as the globe fell silent to remember all those who lost their lives in conflict.

Veterans Day, also known as Armistice Day, is observed on November 11th, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, to remember the signing of the armistice that ended World War I.

As many remembered the gory conflicts of the past, a doctor from the United Kingdom shared an image on Twitter that encapsulated the atrocities of WWII.

Dr. Helgi Johannsson, a consultant anesthetist at Imperial College Healthcare in London, tweeted a photo of a woman’s arm with the numerals in blue ink still visible, despite the fact that they had faded over time.

It was posted by him as follows: “Today I’m remembering one of my patients. I was talking to her about the risks of a procedure, and she simply showed me her tattoo and said, “Don’t worry, I understand risk.” #LestWeForget” Dr. Johannsson talked about the woman, who he confirmed had died, and revealed that the photo was shot many years ago.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “She was around 83 years old when she was admitted to the hospital for an operation that was fairly risky for her, but after discussing it with her, we decided that it was in her best interests. ‘Don’t worry, Helgi, I understand danger,’ she replied as she looked me in the eyes and showed me her tattoo.

“I was stunned at first, but I persisted in asking her questions. She was a child at Auschwitz who fled to the United Kingdom as a refugee without her family and made a new life for herself. She’s one of the most inspiring women I’ve ever encountered, and I’m thrilled to report that she made it through her surgery.” The Image as a Tool for Promoting Peace He went on to say that she gave him “very explicit” permission to distribute the image “in any way I wanted to promote peace and against fascism.” Dr. Johannsson’s tweet, which he wrote on Thursday, received over 15,000 likes, and he followed up with another.

