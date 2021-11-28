Survivor of a Brazilian football crash finds new life in music.

Jakson Follmann recalls the plane’s engine failing and everything going dark. Then there was an excruciating agony, as cold rain began to pour on his body.

He shouted out for aid as he drifted in and out of consciousness, until he noticed a flashlight beam gleaming through the fuselage wreckage.

Five years ago, the jet carrying Follmann and the rest of the Chapecoense Real football team ran out of fuel on the way to the South American Cup final, crashing into the mountains outside of Medellin, Colombia.

The crash claimed the lives of 71 persons. Follmann, now 29, is one of six survivors, despite the fact that he lost his right leg below the knee.

“We were all ecstatic to be playing for the championship. Then, one by one, I lost my friends, my source of income, and my livelihood “he stated

“After that, my greatest wish became something so simple: to be able to walk once more.”

In the half-decade since, the former goalie from Santa Catarina’s southern state has had to reinvent himself.

He has found new life as a motivational speaker and Brazilian country musician after his football career was cut short by the tragedy.

“I had two major dreams as a kid. The goal of being a football player came first. Then fate intervened, and now, due to music, I’m living my second dream “According to AFP, he said.

Follmann, who has four “sertanejo” (Brazilian country) singles to his credit, spent two months in the hospital following the accident, receiving treatment for 13 fractures, including two severe ones in his upper spinal column.

He claimed that music and his Christian religion helped him get through the ordeal.

“After the accident, I had two options: lay around feeling sorry for myself or get up and confront life,” he added.

He went with the latter option.

On his right arm, he had a tattoo picturing himself wearing his Chapecoense jersey and climbing a staircase with his prosthetic leg, with a gigantic dove in the sky above.

He had recovered so well by 2019 that he was allowed to compete on the reality TV show “Popstar.”

He didn’t simply take part in the concert; he won it, with sertanejo melodies that tugged at the emotions of the crowd.

Before joining Chapecoense, Follmann played for Brazil’s under-20 national team and several local clubs after moving to Sao Paulo in March.

He had only appeared in one official match for the underdog team, and that was.