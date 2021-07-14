‘Survival Struggle’: Ethnic Rivalry Fuels New Tigray War Phase

Asfaw Abera escaped his birthplace in northeastern Ethiopia three decades ago, sneaking into Sudan on foot while military and ethnic Tigrayan rebels traded fire nearby.

Asfaw, an ethnic Amhara, scrubbed toilets in Khartoum office buildings throughout his long exile, yearning night and day of returning.

He finally fulfilled his dream last month, riding a government-chartered bus into the town of Humera and fighting tears as he passed sesame and sorghum fields he had last seen as a teenager.

The migration of Asfaw and other Amharas is part of a risky plan to shift the power balance in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region’s western outskirts.

It comes at a critical juncture in the eight-month battle, which has already claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and pushed hundreds of thousands closer to hunger.

Tigrayan rebels are on the rise again, having astonished the world last month by retaking Mekele, the regional capital, from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s army.

They’ve now turned their attention to Amhara “invaders” like Asfaw, and have launched a new operation aimed at capturing “every square inch” of Tigray.

Amharas and Tigrayans have long fought over who owns western Tigray’s renowned fertile lowland terrain, with zealots in both groups pledging to die to defend it.

This includes Asfaw, who is part of the first wave of 15,000 Amhara families to be brought across from Sudan by local officials.

Asfaw sneered at rebel commanders’ promises to drive him out a second time as he sat in the courtyard of the spacious Humera home where he now resides with his wife and seven children this week.

Asfaw told AFP, “They say they’re ready to annihilate us, but we’ll stay no matter what.”

“Our moment has come, according to God’s will.”

Asfaw’s triumphant homecoming last month contrasted sharply with his clandestine departure in the early 1990s, just as the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was poised to seize control.

The TPLF ruled Ethiopian politics for 27 years after ousting longstanding ruler Mengistu Hailemariam in 1991.

Its first changes included partitioning the country into nine divisions and incorporating northern communities such as Humera into the newly formed Tigray region.

The Amharas perceived this as a bold land grab, but they were too intimidated to do anything about it.

Many Amharas in western Tigray remember the TPLF era with animosity, claiming they were frightened to speak. Brief News from Washington Newsday.