Support For A Parallel European Defense Group Is Criticized By NATO’s Chief.

Support for a parallel European-only mutual defense organization, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, risks fracturing and undermining the Atlantic alliance.

Stoltenberg mentioned Paris’ support for a European defense grouping independent of NATO while in Washington for talks at the White House and Pentagon, especially in light of last month’s surprise creation of AUKUS, an Australia-Britain-US grouping focused on Indo-Pacific security that left France, and NATO as a whole, out.

“I understand France’s disappointment,” Stoltenberg said at a Georgetown University conference.

“What I don’t believe in is any attempt to establish something outside of the NATO framework, to compete with or duplicate NATO, because NATO remains the cornerstone, the bedrock, for European and North American security,” he said.

Following the unveiling of AUKUS last month, which included Canberra canceling an order for French diesel submarines in favor of American nuclear-powered submarines, France and some other European countries felt that the NATO alliance had been pushed down Washington’s priority list.

In the midst of rising talk of a European defense agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron warned at the time that “Europeans must stop being naive” about geopolitical reality.

According to Stoltenberg, Europe’s defense extends beyond its boundaries.

“It has to do with geography.” In the south, Turkey, in the north and west, Norway, Iceland, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom,” he stated.

“They are critical for the preservation and defense of Europe as a whole.”

“Any attempt to sever the transatlantic tie by erecting alternative structures, implying that we can go it alone, will not only weaken NATO, but also divide Europe,” he stated.