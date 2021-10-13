Supply bottlenecks are wreaking havoc on the US economy and prices, but don’t worry, says Yellen.

Transportation and supply chain snarls have resulted in higher pricing and shortages of some items, but US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised Americans not to panic on Tuesday.

In an interview with CBS News, Yellen indicated the price rises are unlikely to endure and that there should be enough of products available for the holiday shopping season.

Yellen said of the current price increase, “I believe it’s transitory.”

“But that isn’t to say that these demands will go away in the next few months. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the global economy.” Markets will be looking for the latest official inflation report for September on Wednesday, after consumer prices rose at a 5.3 percent annual pace in August.

Inflation is expected to fall, according to policymakers, including the Federal Reserve, but a recent jump in oil prices to multiyear highs above $80 a barrel has stoked concerns that the increases will be permanent.

According to Yellen, the shift in demand has “generated substantial bottlenecks in supply chains,” citing the long lines of ships waiting to offload products at US ports.

“Once the pandemic is under control and the world economy has recovered, these pressures will subside and, in my opinion, return to normal levels,” she said.

Yellen stated that while “there may be isolated shortages” of specific commodities in the coming months, “there is an abundant supply of goods, and I don’t think there’s any cause for consumers to fret about the lack of goods” for Christmas.