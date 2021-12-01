Supply bottlenecks are stifling US growth, but they may be easing, according to the Federal Reserve.

The US economy is still dealing with supply challenges that have driven prices higher in recent weeks, but there are signs that the pressures are diminishing, according to the Federal Reserve.

According to the Federal Reserve’s “beige book” evaluation of economic conditions, “despite strong demand, growth was restrained by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages” in various areas of the country.

The “forecast for overall activity remained favorable in most districts,” according to the report, however some districts expressed “uncertainty about when supply chain and labor supply difficulties will alleviate.”

The Federal Reserve’s biggest concern is rising inflation, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell made a significant shift on Tuesday, stating he now sees a danger that price hikes may continue for some time.

Powell stated that he supports a faster withdrawal of the Fed’s stimulus policies, which would allow lending rates to rise sooner than projected.

Strong pent-up demand from American consumers as the US economy reopened during the epidemic shutdowns has provided a dilemma for companies that have been unable to access items and materials from foreign suppliers, which are still subject to restrictions in many situations.

A global scarcity of critical computer chips affected the auto industry hard, but shipping bottlenecks were felt throughout the economy.

“Moderate to substantial” price increases were noticed in the Fed survey, “with price hikes pervasive across sectors of the economy.”

“Wider availability of several inputs, especially semiconductors and some steel items, led to the alleviation of some price pressures,” according to the poll.

Firms have been able to raise prices with “minimal opposition” because to strong demand, according to the Fed.

Companies are still attempting to expand their workforces, but are having “consistent difficulty in finding and maintaining personnel.”

The paper was written ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy committee meeting later this month, when economists expect the Fed to vote to accelerate the pace of monthly bond purchases.

When the central bank’s bond purchasing program finishes, it will be able to boost the benchmark interest rate, which was cut to zero at the outset of the pandemic.