Supply bottlenecks, according to the IMF, are slowing global recovery.

The IMF warned on Tuesday that global supply chain interruptions are pushing price hikes and losing momentum from economies recovering from the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the IMF’s 2018 World Economic Outlook, the persistent impact of the epidemic, as well as the failure to deliver vaccines globally, is widening the economic disparity and dimming prospects for developing countries.

The global economy is likely to rise 5.9% this year, slightly less than July’s forecast, before declining to 4.9 percent in 2022, according to the research.

However, the aggregate results conceal significant downgrades and ongoing problems for some nations, including as the United States, Germany, and Japan, which are suffering from supply bottlenecks, according to IMF head economist Gita Gopinath.

“This recovery is truly exceptional,” she told AFP on the margins of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s annual meetings.

Despite a significant recovery in demand, “the supply side has not been able to recover as rapidly,” slowed in part by the proliferation of the Delta form of Covid-19, which has made workers hesitant to return to work.

According to her, labor shortages in key economies are “feeding into price pressures,” reducing GDP predictions this year.

In recent days, energy prices have risen to multi-year highs, with oil above $80 per barrel, putting pressure on households.

However, Gopinath believes that energy prices will begin to fall by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The picture “has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics” in low-income developing nations, she wrote in a blog post about the revised estimates.

The setbacks, which she blamed on the “great vaccine divide,” will have an influence on the recovery of living standards, and she warned that a prolonged pandemic “may lower global GDP by $5.3 trillion over the next five years.”

“A fundamental concern remains the dangerous difference in economic prospects between countries,” Gopinath remarked.

She predicts that advanced economies would revert to their “pre-pandemic trend line” in 2022, and then outperform it by 0.9 percent in 2024.

With the exception of China, output in emerging market and developing economies has increased “In 2024, it is predicted to be 5.5 percent lower than the pre-pandemic prediction.

“In light of the risk of long-term scarring, the most important policy objective is to vaccinate at least 40% of the population in each country by the end of 2021, and 70% by the middle of 2022,” says the report “she stated

Massive fiscal stimulus has helped the world’s largest economy, but the Delta wave and supply concerns have hampered development, pushing the IMF to intervene. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.