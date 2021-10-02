Superfans keep their heads down as China cracks down on so-called “false idols.”

Before the practice was banned by the government for spreading “unhealthy values,” Beijing high schooler Chen Zhichu used to spend 30 minutes a day online promoting actor Xiao Zhan as one of a legion of superfans.

In the latest of a series of crackdowns across Chinese society, state laws last month barred “irrational star-chasing” — online celebrity rankings, fundraising, and other tactics used by China’s fandoms to keep their idols trending on social media.

Known for his androgynous good looks, Xiao’s portrayal in the 2019 fantasy drama The Untamed gained him legions of dedicated, largely female admirers, and he currently has over 29 million followers on Weibo alone.

Chen, 16, said AFP in a crowded downtown shopping zone, “I used to upvote posts in his Weibo fan forum and buy things he recommended.”

“Trying to keep him trending at number one every day was quite exhausting.”

China’s rich idol economy, estimated by state media to be worth 140 billion yuan ($21.6 billion) by 2022, is fueled by fans.

Full-time fan content developers, termed “zhanjie” or “station sisters,” can push a star’s rise from obscurity by making viral photographs of them in a country where young people have few other ways of influencing public life.

Critics claim that fan culture is an exploitative industry based on artificially exaggerated social media activity, which the government hopes to abolish through the new restrictions.

Authorities say the new restrictions are essential to rein in some of the more extreme aspects of fan culture, such as cyberbullying, stalking, doxxing, and nasty online fan battles.

Many fans, on the other hand, feel that seeing their idols succeed brings them joy and that the shared online space has given them a sense of community.

The power of idols to mobilize fan armies at a moment’s notice, often dominating social media for days, is also a source of concern for Communist officials.

“It’s the beginnings of a mass movement, and the government doesn’t want that,” said an anonymous social studies professor at a Chinese university.

In recent months, a slew of crackdowns have rocked the IT, education, and entertainment industries, as authorities aggressively target the wealthy and powerful in the pursuit of greater socioeconomic equality.

But it’s also partly to implant in young people “healthy,” government-sanctioned societal ideals, so they’re less swayed by rogue celebs.

"Other forms of idols are scarce among Chinese youth," says Fang Kecheng, a communications professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "It's quite difficult.