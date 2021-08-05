Sunken City at the Bottom of the World’s Deepest Pool Is Featured in a ‘Scary’ Video

Over 38 million people have seen a video of the world’s deepest pool, with many calling the inside look “scary.”

Last week, TikTok user @abdulla alsenaani posted the video, writing, “I’m ready to dive in the world’s deepest swimming pool.” The movie opens with what appears to be a typical indoor pool, complete with tiled decor and spa-like amenities.

The pool, though, is noticeably darker than others, and when the camera is dipped into it, everything becomes evident. The video revealed an unusually deep pool with a subterranean abandoned city replete with rubble, stairs, and entrances inside.

The pool in question is Deep Dive Dubai, which holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s deepest diving pool.

Deep Dive Dubai is 60.02 meters deep and can hold 14 million litres of water. Divers can explore a sunken abandoned city in the pool. Later videos released by the travel TikToker revealed the pool’s finer characteristics, such as abandoned cars, snooker tables, and even big windows into actual rooms from the rest of the structure. The city’s levels even have an apartment, a garage, and an arcade.

The pool also features sound and mood lighting to add to the atmosphere, as well as a sophisticated water purification system. Every six hours, the water is filtered and circulated using siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed technology, and UV light.

The pool debuted in June, and the building in which it is housed has plans to open a dive store, gift shop, and restaurant later this year.

The city of Dubai, on the other hand, is no stranger to Guinness World Records, since it holds a slew of them. The Palm Fountain is the world’s largest water fountain, and the Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building, with the city also housing the world’s highest hotel and restaurant.

