Suicide bombers from the Islamic State kill dozens at Kabul Airport.

As President Joe Biden promised to track down those responsible, Islamic State suicide bombers targeted masses of people gathering outside Kabul airport attempting to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, killing dozens of people, including 13 US personnel.

According to the Taliban, the two explosions killed between 13 and 20 individuals. According to a former government health official, the death toll could reach 60.

The bombing was claimed by the Islamic State, adding urgency and sadness to the frenzied US-led effort to airlift civilians out of Afghanistan now that the hardline Islamist group has seized power.

The bombings occurred as the United States faces a deadline of August 31 to withdraw its soldiers and halt a huge airlift that has already evacuated roughly 100,000 people.

With the crisis in Afghanistan shattering his administration to its core, a visibly disturbed Biden addressed the American people in front of television cameras after the US military’s greatest single-day death toll in Afghanistan since 2011.

He called the US servicemen killed in the airport explosives “heroes” and promised to find those responsible. “We are not going to forgive. We are not going to forget. “We’re going to get you and make you pay,” he threatened.

Biden stated that the evacuation would proceed as planned and would be completed by the end of the month.

When asked if he carried any culpability for the deaths of the US service members on Thursday, Biden responded, “I hold fundamental responsibility for all that’s transpired of late.”

The incident represented a terrible turning point in the drama at the airport. Following the Taliban’s restoration to power on August 15, it is the only region of the country under foreign control, and massive masses have gathered in the hope of being evacuated.

The twin bombs killed between 13 and 20 people and injured 52 others, said to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, while Kabul hospitals reported six deaths and up to 90 injuries.

The death toll could grow to 60, according to a health official in the pre-Taliban regime, though he couldn’t be named and other sources couldn’t confirm the amount.

The director of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, first stated that 12 US servicemen had been killed. However, another soldier died later, bringing the total number of US injuries to 18, according to the Central Command.

An indeterminate number of Afghan civilians were killed, according to McKenzie.

