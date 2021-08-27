Suicide Bomber at Kabul Airport Identified: Who Is Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri?

An extremist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombings that killed at least 70 people at Kabul airport on Thursday.

A terrorist cell, ISIS-K, has claimed responsibility for a series of bomber assaults in Afghanistan that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US servicemen. ISIS shared a photo of one of their suicide bombers, named as Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri, in a statement.

Al-Loghri belonged to the Islamic State of Khorasan, which was founded in late 2014. In Afghanistan and Pakistan, the terror group known as ISIS-K or IS-K acts as an ISIS affiliate. The gang is made up of Taliban militants who have defected.

“Both Pakistan and Afghanistan had received ISIS representatives. They were able to enlist the help of some disgruntled Pakistani Taliban and a few Afghan Taliban [members], according to Seth Jones, an Afghanistan expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Al-Loghri was thought to be wearing a suicide vest on Thursday, which he detonated outside Abbey Gate at 5 p.m. local time, according to two US officials familiar with the event.

A second explosion happened nearby, with initial reports indicating that it was triggered by a car bomb. Hours after the initial attacks, a succession of explosions were heard.

At least 60 Afghans, 11 US Marines, and two more troops were killed in total. The incident left at least 140 people injured.

President Joe Biden condemned the attack on Thursday and vowed to track down those responsible for the blasts.

“Know this: Those who perpetrated this attack, as well as anybody who wishes America harm, will not be forgiven. We are not going to forget. From the East Room, he said, “We’ll find you and make you pay.”

“At our time, place, and in the moment of our choosing, we will respond with power and precision.”

According to the US military, it has killed at least 75% of ISIS-affiliated fighters and key officials as of 2017.