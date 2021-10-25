Sudan’s Prime Minister has been detained by the military in what appears to be a coup attempt.

Sudan’s military has seized Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in an apparent coup, exactly 36 months after the army deposed former president Omar Hasan al-Bashir.

In a Facebook post, the Sudanese Ministry of Culture and Information claimed that joint military forces had placed Hamdok under house arrest and forced him to issue a “pro-coup statement.”

Hamdok was taken to an undisclosed place after refusing to “endorse the coup,” according to the ministry.

The military also detained numerous top cabinet members and civilian members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, according to the ministry.

Hamdok is urging Sudanese to “hang on to peace and occupy streets to defend their revolution,” according to the ministry.

The arrest of Hamdok and other officials comes less than a month after authorities said that a coup attempt by loyalists of long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir had been foiled.

Protesters poured into the streets of Khartoum as word of the arrests spread. Local news stations broadcasted images of burning tires and plumes of smoke filling the sky. The military has also closed bridges and cut internet connections, according to the information ministry.