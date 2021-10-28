Sudan’s military is being urged by the United Nations to restore a civilian-led government.

Sudan’s new military rulers were urged by the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to reinstate the civilian-led administration that they deposed earlier this week.

The council unanimously issued a statement expressing “deep concern” about Monday’s coup in the impoverished African country, which has only seen brief periods of democracy since its independence in 1956.

The council demanded that all people held by military authorities be released immediately, and asked “all stakeholders to participate in dialogue without preconditions.”

The British-drafted statement was whittled down under Russian pressure after days of arduous discussions among council members. Following the putsch, the council gathered in an emergency session on Tuesday.

The “suspension of some transitional institutions, the imposition of a state of emergency, and the incarceration of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok” are all included in the statement. He was kidnapped by the military on Monday and is now being guarded at his home, where he was relocated following an international uproar. Other ministers, on the other hand, are still detained by the military.

According to one official, the letter expressly states that Hamdok returned home on Tuesday evening at China’s request. The UN, on the other hand, maintains that he is denied freedom of movement.

The Security Council’s debates took place against the backdrop of a renewed fight for influence in Sudan between Western powers and Russia.

Early this week, a draft statement was circulated that condemned the coup “in the harshest terms,” but that language was subsequently eliminated.

The council “called on all parties to exhibit the utmost caution, refrain from using violence, and highlighted the significance of full respect for human rights, particularly the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of speech,” according to the final version.