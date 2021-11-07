Sudanese security forces use tear gas to suppress anti-coup demonstrations.

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup rallies around the country on Sunday, with protestors in many cities joining a call for two days of civil disobedience against the military takeover last month.

Hundreds of anti-coup protestors gathered in Khartoum’s capital, as well as Omdurman, Wad Madni in the south, and Atbara in the north, on Sunday.

“The people have the authority,” protestors chanted, adding “no, no to military control” and called for a “citizen government.”

Since the army’s power grab on October 25, nationwide anti-coup rallies have occurred, but they have been greeted with a brutal crackdown.

According to the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee, at least 14 demonstrators have been killed and around 300 have been injured.

“Protesters clogged the streets, set vehicle tyres on fire, screamed that civilian governance is the people’s option,” said Hoda Othman, who observed the demonstrations in Omdurman on Sunday.

Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, disbanded the government and the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council, which was intended to guide the country toward full civilian administration, about two weeks ago.

Burhan also imposed martial law and arrested Sudan’s civilian leadership.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained for a short time before being placed under house arrest.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella of unions that were also key in the 2018-2019 protests that led to the removal of longstanding strongman Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, called for two days of civil disobedience on Sunday.

“The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup,” the SPA declared, vowing that “no negotiation, no collaboration, no legitimacy” will be allowed.

Protesters created flaming tyre barriers in Khartoum’s eastern Burri area.

“Security personnel dispersed the protest later using tear gas and began demolishing the barricades,” Mosab Abdalla, a demonstrator, said.

Earlier on Sunday, scores of teachers demonstrated outside the education ministry in Khartoum against the army.

“We organized a silent stand against Burhan’s decisions,” said Mohamed al-Amin, a geography teacher who took part in the protest.

“Police arrived and blasted tear gas at us, despite the fact that we were simply standing on the street with banners.”

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries, however the SPA reports that 87 teachers have been detained.

The teachers’ march came after the military leadership removed heads of department at the Ministry of Education as part of sweeping changes across the board.

“The protest rejects the restoration of relics of the former government,” according to a statement related to the now-incarcerated. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.