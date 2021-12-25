Sudanese Security Forces Deploy Ahead Of Anti-Coup Protests

Sudan cut phone lines and throttled internet access ahead of anticipated large protests against a military coup on Saturday, with security personnel stationed across Khartoum and blocking bridges connecting the capital to the suburbs.

According to the independent Doctors’ Committee, at least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of protests, and Khartoum’s state governor has warned that security forces “will deal with those who disobey the law and create disturbance.”

Activists, who use the internet to organize rallies and broadcast live footage of them, had scheduled the latest in a series of street protests for Saturday, two months after the generals began their takeover on October 25.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the military chief, put civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest for weeks until releasing him on November 21 as part of a deal that promised elections in July 2023.

Many of Hamdok’s pro-democracy followers were angered by the decision, which they saw as creating a veneer of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup.

Protesters have called for further gatherings on social media, rallying supporters with slogans like “no negotiations” with the army and “the soldiers go back to their barracks.”

However, bridges connecting Khartoum to the cities of Omdurman and North Khartoum across the Nile River have been closed since Friday evening, and mobile internet was interrupted at sunrise on Saturday, according to web monitoring firm NetBlocks.

The main streets in central Khartoum, where the protest organizers planned to stage the protests, were also shut by security troops.

Beginning Friday night, activists reported the arrest of numerous colleagues, and Volker Perthes, the UN special envoy to Sudan, asked authorities to “protect” rather than “halt” the protests.

Perthes stated Saturday that “freedom of expression” is a basic right that includes “complete access” to the internet. “No one should be detained simply because they want to protest peacefully.” The Doctors’ Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement, said, “We attract the attention of the world and ask them to follow what happens in Sudan on the topic of the revolutionary movement for freedom and democracy.”

Thousands of people have gathered outside important government facilities, including parliament, the presidential palace, and the army headquarters, in recent rallies.

“Approaching or attacking buildings of strategic significance is punishable by law,” Khartoum’s governor warned.

Crowds launched a “sit-in” protest outside the presidential palace on the third anniversary of enormous demonstrations that led to the downfall of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Thousands of protesters were dispersed within hours by security troops.