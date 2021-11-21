Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok has been reinstated following the coup, but protests have erupted once more.

They inked a breakthrough accord Sunday to reverse the military takeover that sparked international outrage and widespread protests nearly a month after Sudan’s top general deposed the prime minister.

Thousands of people marched and battled with police in the streets, chanting “No to military rule” and demanding that the armed forces withdraw completely from government.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appeared in a televised ceremony at the presidential palace in Khartoum with a haggard-looking premier Abdalla Hamdok, who had just been released from weeks of house detention.

The 14-point agreement they signed restores the transition to civilian government that had been stalled since the putsch on October 25, which pushed the impoverished northeast African country back into chaos.

Burhan’s decision “to relieve the transitional prime minister (of his duties) is cancelled,” according to the deal, which came after crisis discussions with Sudanese and international players. All political detainees will also be released.

It renewed the delicate journey to true democracy that began after veteran tyrant Omar al-Bashir was deposed in 2019.

A frail-looking Hamdok extolled the merits of the “people power revolution” that propelled him to power, declaring that the most important task was to “end the slaughter in Sudan before anything else.”

Burhan congratulated Hamdok for his service and promised that as part of the transitional process, “free and transparent elections” would be place.

Before posing for photos with the reinstated premier and his own deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Burhan said, “He was patient with us till we reached this time.”

The United Nations praised the agreement, but emphasized the “need to defend the constitutional order in order to protect the fundamental freedoms of political action, speech, and peaceful assembly.”

Thousands marched outside the palace and in other cities, with police forces firing tear gas in the capital, the latest in a series of protests that have cost the lives of at least 40 people, according to medics.

Police claim they used “little force” to disperse the demonstrators and deny firing live bullets. There has been been one death among demonstrators, which occurred in North Khartoum.

The largest civilian bloc that led the anti-Bashir rallies and inked a power-sharing accord with the military in 2019 has rejected the agreement reached on Sunday.

The mainstream section of the Forces for Freedom and Change stated, “We confirm our clear and previously expressed position that there is no negotiation, no partnership, and no legitimacy for the coup.”

“We’re not looking for a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.