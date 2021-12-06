Sudanese police use tear gas to disperse tens of thousands of protesters in the capital.

Witnesses told AFP that Sudanese police sprayed tear gas near the presidential palace in Khartoum on Monday as thousands of protestors gathered against the military-dominated administration.

Many demonstrators carried national flags or sang “No to military dictatorship” and “The army may betray you, but the street will never betray you” as they marched through the capital’s numerous districts.

Protesters built up road barricades with rocks and burning vehicle tyres, the black smoke pouring into the sky, in the latest of numerous rallies in recent weeks.

Sudan’s top commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, seized control and jailed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25, but was later reinstated in a deal negotiated on November 21 amid worldwide condemnation and huge protests.

Pro-democracy campaigners vowed to keep the pressure on the military-civilian leadership as critics slammed the pact and accused Hamdok of “betrayal.”

The military’s intervention, according to the top general, was “not a coup,” but rather a measure “to remedy the transition” toward genuine democracy that began with the fall of dictatorial ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Hamdok, the transitional government’s prime minister, has defended the agreement, which he signed after being released from house detention.

He has stated that he teamed up with the military to “end the violence” caused by crackdowns on anti-coup street protests, as well as to avoid “squandering the successes of the last two years.”

Between October 25 and November 22, almost 45 people were killed in conflicts with security forces during street rallies, with hundreds more injured.

Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries, has recently experienced high inflation and has implemented difficult economic reforms, including reducing fuel and diesel subsidies and instituting a managed currency float.

According to a report released Monday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 30% of Sudan’s population would require humanitarian assistance next year, the highest rate in a decade.

Sudan’s economic crisis, the Covid pandemic, floods, and sickness, as well as the fact that Sudan is home to millions of refugees and internally displaced people, were all implicated.