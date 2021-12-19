Sudanese police use tear gas as tens of thousands gather to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the uprising.

As anxieties grow for the democratic transition, tens of thousands of Sudanese protestors gathered on Sunday to remember three years since the start of huge demonstrations that led to the resignation of strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Security officers shot tear gas to a large gathering of protesters screaming chants against the current military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who staged a coup on October 25.

Protesters chanted, “The people demand Burhan’s downfall!”

The generals had held civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest for weeks before releasing him on November 21.

Many of Hamdok’s pro-democracy followers, on the other hand, saw the move as creating a veneer of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup.

Late Saturday, Hamdok, who has maintained that he wishes to avoid more violence, warned of “the country’s fall toward the abyss,” encouraging protestors to exercise patience.

“We’re confronting a significant setback in the course of our revolution today that jeopardizes the nation’s security, unity, and stability,” Hamdok added.

“No negotiation, no partnership, and no legitimacy,” protest organizers have pledged in a major motto.

Security personnel have violently dispersed previous protests against the military takeover.

According to the independent Doctors’ Committee, at least 45 people have been killed and dozens more have been injured around the country.

Authorities closed bridges connecting the capital Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Sunday, but enormous masses gathered anyhow.

“The crowds are massive, and security officers are unable to control them,” Mohamed Hamed, who witnessed the protests in Omdurman, said.

In Sudanese history, December 19 has a special significance.

It was not only the day in 2018 when thousands of people took to the streets to put an end to Bashir’s three decades in power, but it was also the day in 1955 when Sudanese legislators declared independence from British colonial control.

Following Bashir’s departure, a military-civilian transitional government was formed, but Burhan’s power grab broke the fragile coalition.

“The coup has obstructed the democratic transition by giving the military entire control over politics and the economy,” said Ashraf Abdel-Aziz, chief editor of the independent Al-Jarida daily.

Sudan’s military controls profitable businesses ranging from agriculture to infrastructure development.

Last year, the prime minister said that 80 percent of the state’s resources were “beyond the authority of the finance ministry.”

"Political institutions have been defeated by the security apparatus. Political action must be the driving force for a democratic transition to succeed," Abdel-Aziz said.