Sudanese police tear-gas a large anniversary rally, injuring demonstrators.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese protesters demonstrated on Sunday in support of a civilian-led democratic transition, three years after major rallies led to the removal of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Witnesses told AFP that security forces shot tear gas canisters and live rounds into the air to disperse protestors outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, injuring several people.

Demonstrators chanting chants against military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who spearheaded a coup on October 25, approached the palace gates.

As more security officers were sent to encircle the growing assembly, demonstrators chanted, “The people demand Burhan’s downfall.”

Demonstrators announced that they would stage a sit-in similar to the one that eventually ousted Bashir in the evening.

After the announcement, a stream of tear gas was unleashed on the crowd of several thousand people, according to an AFP journalist.

Sudan’s generals in the post-Bashir transition government staged a coup almost two months ago, effectively imprisoning civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok for weeks before restoring him on November 21.

Many of Hamdok’s pro-democracy followers were angered by the decision, which they saw as creating a veneer of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup.

“Any coup, even after Hamdok’s return, is unacceptable,” a demonstrator in his twenties told AFP as thousands marched by him carrying Sudanese flags.

“We are looking for civil institutions, not specific individuals, in our wonderful December revolution.”

Late Saturday, Hamdok, who has said he wants to avert more violence, warned of “the country’s fall toward the abyss,” encouraging protestors to exercise moderation.

“We’re confronting a significant setback in the course of our revolution today that jeopardizes the nation’s security, unity, and stability,” the prime minister added.

Protest organizers, on the other hand, have pledged that the existing government will receive “no negotiation, no partnership, and no legitimacy” in a major slogan.

“I came out today in utter refusal of the political deal!” shouted another demonstrator, who was in his early thirties and also draped in a Sudanese flag.

This agreement does not reflect the will of the people. We only have one demand: a civilian administration rather than one that falls under military control.” Protests against the military coup have been violently dispersed in the past.

According to the independent Doctors’ Committee, at least 45 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured around the country in the last two months.

Authorities closed the bridges connecting the capital to Omdurman on Sunday, but despite the use of tear gas, enormous groups gathered and crossed.

"The figures are enormous,