Sudanese People Start Protesting Against the Bloody Coup

Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday to denounce a military takeover that has stymied the country’s transition to civilian administration and sparked a violent crackdown.

The demonstrations come nearly a week after Sudan’s military jailed civilian leaders, dissolved the government, and imposed a state of emergency, prompting worldwide outrage.

Earlier anti-coup protests were met with a security crackdown that killed at least nine people and injured about 170 more.

Despite the violence, organizers planned a “million-strong” march against the military’s power grab on Saturday, comparable to the enormous rallies that led to the overthrow of tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Hundreds of people marched in the Khartoum region at the commencement of the protests, according to witnesses.

They chanted in Khartoum, the capital, “No, no to military dictatorship” and “We are free revolutionaries, and we will continue on the road to democracy.”

Protesters in east Khartoum lit car tyres on fire and brandished signs that read, “It’s impossible to go back.”

“We are no longer terrified,” said Tahani Abbas, a Sudanese rights campaigner.

Following the takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since the removal of Omar al-Bashir, which cost more than 250 lives, some pro-democracy activists have been detained.

A US official put the death toll between 20 and 30 on the eve of Saturday’s rallies, saying the protests would be a “true test” of Sudan’s military ambitions.

“We urge security personnel to refrain from any forms of violence against demonstrators and to completely respect citizens’ freedom to peacefully demonstrate,” a Washington official said on the condition of anonymity.

Robert Fairweather, Britain’s special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, made a similar call.

“Any violence against any protestors would be the responsibility of the security services and their commanders,” he stated on Twitter.

By Saturday morning, phone lines were mostly down as security forces deployed in large numbers and barricaded bridges connecting Khartoum and its sister cities.

They set up random checkpoints on major thoroughfares, frisking and searching motorists at random.

Sudan’s media ministry, which supports a civilian administration, stated in a statement, “We learned that the coup authority is planning to create cases of devastation to justify its extreme actions.”

Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim, who leads an ex-rebel faction linked with the military, emphasized the right of demonstrators to demonstrate, but hinted that they were the ones who were most likely to resort to violence.

“Electricity is destroying sidewalks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.