Sudanese leaders have been arrested, and a group has denounced the “coup.”

After weeks of tensions between the military and civilian transitional authorities, unidentified armed men arrested a number of Sudanese officials and politicians in morning raids Monday, according to a government source.

AFP correspondents reported that the internet was down across the country as hundreds of protesters gathered on the streets of Khartoum’s capital to protest the arrests, lighting fire to tyres.

A government source told AFP that “armed men have arrested a number of political and government officials from their houses.”

Men in military uniform closed off the main roads leading to the capital and its twin city Omdurman, and state television began airing patriotic music, it was unclear who was behind the arrests.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, one of the main organizations behind the 2019 uprising, criticized what it dubbed a “coup d’etat” on Monday and called for a campaign of “civil disobedience.”

The report comes only two days after a Sudanese faction seeking for a civilian-led transition of power warned of a “creeping coup” during a press conference that was thwarted by an anonymous mob attack.

Since President Omar al-removal Bashir’s in April 2019, Sudan has been through a fragile transition marked by political divides and power conflicts.

Since August 2019, a civilian-military administration has been in charge of managing the country’s transition to complete civilian authority.

However, the major civilian group, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which led anti-Bashir rallies in 2019, has split into two parts.

“The current crisis is staged — and it takes the form of a creeping coup,” mainstream FFC chairman Yasser Arman said at a press conference in Khartoum on Saturday.

“We reaffirm our faith in the administration, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the reforming of transitional institutions — but not through diktats or imposition,” Arman continued.

Tensions between the two sides have been simmering for a long time, but they erupted after a failed coup attempt on September 21 of this year.

Thousands of Sudanese marched in numerous towns last week to support the full transfer of power to civilians and to oppose a days-long sit-in outside the presidential palace in Khartoum seeking a return to “military dictatorship.”

The fractures in the transitional government have been regarded by Hamdok as the “biggest and most dangerous problem” facing the transition.

Hamdok refuted rumors that he had consented to a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday, calling them “not accurate.”

In addition, the premier "emphasised that he does not have a monopoly on the right."