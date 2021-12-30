Sudanese Forces Blockade Khartoum Ahead Of A New Anti-Coup Protest.

Sudanese security police deployed on Khartoum’s streets on Thursday, disconnecting mobile internet and isolating the capital from its suburbs as opponents of the military administration prepared for new protests.

Despite a crackdown that has seen at least 48 people killed in protest-related violence, pro-democracy activists have continued to hold public demonstrations against the army’s October 25 coup, according to the independent Doctors’ Committee.

Army, police, and paramilitary patrols crisscrossed Khartoum’s streets, while shipping containers blocked the Nile bridges that connect the capital to its northern suburbs and Omdurman, its twin city.

On December 26, when tens of thousands of people marched to the streets, the bridges were closed.

New security cameras had been put on main thoroughfares along which demonstrators were expected to march for Thursday’s planned protests.

Activists utilize the internet to organize rallies and stream live video from the events.

The US embassy pleaded with Egypt’s government, commanded by military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to exercise moderation after a contentious November partnership agreement with civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok failed to quell popular outrage.

The US embassy stated, “The US embassy reiterates its support for peaceful expression of democratic desire, as well as the need to respect and safeguard persons expressing free speech.”

“We demand that police use extraordinary caution when using force and refrain from arbitrary detention.”

Activists have condemned sexual assaults during the December 19 protests, which the UN claims resulted in the rape of at least 13 women and girls.

Hamdok had been detained in solitary confinement for weeks before being released under the November agreement, which promised elections in July 2023.

However, the agreement was generally panned as a gift to the military that gave the coup a veneer of legitimacy.

Sudan still lacks a functioning government, which is required for international aid to be reinstated after the coup.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, over 14 million people, or a third of Sudan’s population, would require humanitarian assistance next year, the highest level in a decade.