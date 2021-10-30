Sudanese Defiant March Against Bloody Coup

Thousands of Sudanese anti-coup protestors flocked to the streets on Saturday to show their support for the country’s democratic transition, which had been disrupted by a military takeover and a violent crackdown.

The demonstrations come nearly a week after Sudan’s military jailed civilian leaders, dissolved the government, and imposed a state of emergency, prompting worldwide outrage.

Earlier anti-coup protests were met with a security crackdown that killed at least nine protestors and injured about 170 more.

Despite the violence, organizers planned a “million-strong” march against the military’s power grab on Saturday, comparable to the enormous rallies that led to the overthrow of tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

According to witnesses and AFP correspondents, hundreds gathered in Khartoum’s capital and its twin cities of Omdurman and Khartoum-North.

They chanted in Khartoum, “No, no to military dictatorship,” and “We are free revolutionaries, and we will continue on the road to democracy.”

Others carried posters of former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok with inscriptions such as “Don’t back down.”

Protesters lit car tyres on fire and held posters reading “It’s impossible to go back” in east Khartoum, while banners in the city’s southern sector voiced anxiety that the country will be placed back on Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.

That designation, which was backed by years of severe sanctions, was revoked only last December, paving the path for more than $50 billion in debt relief and renewed generosity from the IMF and World Bank this year.

The World Bank halted aid to Sudan following the coup.

Other demonstrators demanded “liberation for the government members” who had been incarcerated since the putsch.

Following the coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since the overthrow of Bashir, which cost more than 250 lives, some pro-democracy activists have been detained.

On the eve of Saturday’s marches, a US official estimated the death toll this week to be between 20 and 30, and said the protests would be a “true test” of Sudan’s military ambitions.

“We urge security personnel to refrain from any forms of violence against demonstrators and to completely respect citizens’ freedom to peacefully demonstrate,” a Washington official said on the condition of anonymity.

Robert Fairweather, Britain’s special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, made a similar call.

“Any violence against any protestors would be the responsibility of the security services and their commanders,” he stated on Twitter.

