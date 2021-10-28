Sudanese anti-coup protests defy military repression.

Protests against Sudan’s military coup, which has drawn international condemnation, started their fourth day on Thursday, with demonstrators re-erecting barricades that had been smashed by security forces during the previous night’s disturbance.

However, following a tough security crackdown and a large troop presence, many fewer demonstrators were arrested on the streets than in prior days.

Sudan’s de facto leader since the 2019 ousting of longtime despot Omar al-Bashir, top military Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the fragile government that was supposed to usher the country to complete civilian administration on Monday.

The World Bank and the US have halted aid and condemned the army’s power grab, while the African Union has banned Sudan’s membership due to the “unconstitutional” coup.

Morgues in Khartoum and Omdurman have confirmed the deaths of seven demonstrators since Monday, according to a health official, who added that more bodies have been received since then, some with wounds caused by “sharp tools.”

“Security personnel have been trying to remove all our barriers since yesterday morning, shooting tear gas and rubber bullets,” one protester stated.

“But as soon as they go, we go and reconstruct them,” Hatem Ahmed, a resident of northern Khartoum, remarked. “When the civilian government returns, we will remove the barriers.” “We don’t want military power, we want a free democratic existence in this nation,” another protester stated.

Following demands for civil disobedience, shops have stayed closed, and Sudan’s pro-democracy movements have stepped up calls for “million-strong rallies” on Saturday.

The coup was the latest to rock the impoverished Northeast African country, which has only had sporadic democratic periods since its independence in 1956.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was seized by the military on Monday, is still being guarded at his residence after an international outcry. Other ministers are still detained by the military.

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, and other countries issued an united statement reaffirming their support for the “prime minister and his cabinet as the constitutional heads of the transitional government.”

Burhan, a senior officer during Bashir’s three-decade authoritarian dictatorship, has fired six Sudanese ambassadors, including those to the United States, the European Union, China, and France, for criticizing his conduct.

Foreign Minister Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, whose father was the prime minister deposed by Bashir’s 1989 coup, is one of the few civilian politicians who has not been detained and has emerged as a strong critic.

