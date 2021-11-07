Sudanese anti-coup protesters have shut down the streets.

Sudanese anti-coup protesters created street barricades in and around the capital overnight Saturday, in response to demands for civil disobedience to condemn the military coup that occurred last month.

According to witnesses and AFP correspondents, activists were spotted laboring in the dark to pile up bricks and big slabs to obstruct streets in Khartoum and neighboring cities.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella organization of unions that was important in the 2018-2019 protests that overthrew longstanding autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir, called for civil disobedience.

Since October 25, the day of the putsch, the SPA has used text messages to avoid internet problems.

“The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup,” the SPA stated on Twitter, pledging that “no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy” will be allowed.

“We will begin by barricading the main streets in preparation for mass civil disobedience on Sunday and Monday,” it stated, urging protestors to avoid clashes with police.

Protests around the country, including tens of thousands on October 30, have been greeted with a brutal crackdown. According to the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee, at least 14 demonstrators have been killed and around 300 have been injured.

According to witnesses, several shops in Khartoum and its twin cities of Omdurman and Khartoum-North were still open on Sunday morning, while others were closed.

“Movement on the streets is less than usual, but there isn’t a complete blockade of streets or store closures” following the civil disobedience appeal, according to an Omdurman witness who declined to disclose his name for fear of retaliation.

Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, disbanded the government and the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council, which was intended to guide the country toward full civilian administration, about two weeks ago.

He also imposed a state of emergency and detained Sudan’s civilian leadership, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his cabinet.

Hamdok was later placed under effective house arrest, and four civilian members of his cabinet have been released by the military since Thursday.

International condemnation of the military takeover erupted, with punishing aid cuts and demands for a speedy return to civilian authority.

Burhan claims it was a measure to “correct the trajectory of the transition,” not a coup.