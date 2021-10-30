Sudanese anti-coup protesters are planning large-scale rallies.

Sudanese anti-coup protesters plan major rallies on Saturday to denounce a military takeover that has stymied the country’s transition to civilian governance and sparked deadly violence.

The power grab has generated outrage around the world, with the US and the UN asking Sudan’s military commanders to exercise prudence.

The takeover was led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader after the overthrow of veteran tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019 following massive youth-led protests.

He’s deposed the country’s civilian government, ordered the incarceration of a number of prominent civilian officials, and declared a state of emergency across the country.

According to medics, at least eight protestors have been killed and 170 have been injured in skirmishes with police forces, who have used tear gas, live rounds, and rubber-tipped bullets.

There have been several arrests of pro-democracy campaigners.

However, on the eve of Saturday’s marches, a US official estimated the death toll to be between 20 and 30, and said the protests would be a “true test” of Sudan’s military’s intentions.

“We call on security personnel to refrain from any forms of violence against protestors and to completely respect citizens’ right to peacefully demonstrate,” the official said on condition of anonymity in Washington.

The tone was defiant in Sudan, where organizers aim to host a “million-strong” march against the coup.

“The military will not govern over us.” Sudanese rights campaigner Tahani Abbas remarked, “That is the message we will communicate” at the protests.

“The military forces are bloodthirsty and unjust, and we anticipate what will happen on the streets,” Abbas stated. “However, we are no longer terrified.” Sudan has been ruled by a civilian-military ruling council since August 2019, in addition to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s administration, as part of the now-stalled transition to full civilian authority.

Hamdok was imprisoned for a short time before being released and placed under home arrest. Other civil servants and ministers are still being held captive.

Unrest has erupted in Khartoum and other places in recent days.

Roads have been blocked by protesters using rocks, rubbish, and burning tyres.

As part of a civil disobedience effort, shops have mainly closed and government employees have refused to work.

“The Sudanese people are resolved to… reclaim the victories of the December 2018 revolution,” said Abdelgelil al-Basha, a resident of Omdurman, the capital’s twin city.

Under Bashir's three decades of iron-fisted reign, Burhan, a senior general, has argued that the military takeover "was not a coup" and was just meant to "correct the direction of the country."