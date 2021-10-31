Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators blockade the streets.

Sudanese anti-coup protestors manned barricades in Khartoum on Sunday, a day after a deadly crackdown on large protests, as the country’s stubborn civil disobedience campaign against the military coup entered its seventh day.

The army’s October 25 power grab, when senior General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency, and jailed Sudan’s civilian leadership, drew tens of thousands of people across the country for Saturday’s demonstrations.

The decision provoked a chorus of international outrage, with world powers demanding a speedy return to civilian government and military “restraint” in dealing with demonstrators.

According to medics, at least three individuals were murdered and more than 100 others were injured during Saturday’s demonstrations. Those slain suffered bullet wounds in their heads, chests, and stomachs. It brings the total number of people killed since the protests began to at least 11.

The killings and the use of live rounds were denied by police.

On Saturday, more over 100 people were injured, with some suffering respiratory issues as a result of tear gas, according to the Sudanese Doctors’ Independent Central Committee.

Sudan has been administered by a civilian-military council alongside Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s administration since August 2019, as part of the now-stalled transition to full civilian rule.

Since then, Hamdok and other top leaders have been held in military custody or under effective house arrest.

The coup has been dubbed a “grave setback” by US President Joe Biden, and Sudan’s membership in the African Union has been suspended due to the “unconstitutional” takeover.

Aid has been halted by the World Bank and the United States, a move that would be particularly painful for a country already stuck in a deep economic crisis.

Burhan, who took over as de facto president after conservative ex-president Omar al-Bashir was deposed in 2019 following massive youth-led protests, has argued that the military takeover was “not a coup.”

Burhan, on the other hand, claims he wants to “correct the direction of the Sudanese transition.”

Witnesses and AFP correspondents said Saturday’s demonstrations shook various cities across Sudan, including the eastern states of Gedaref and Kassala, as well as North Kordofan and White Nile.

As darkness set on Saturday, the protests in Khartoum and Omdurman, the capital’s twin city, faded. In Sunday morning, though, demonstrators were back on the streets, blocking highways with rocks and tyres.

Khartoum's shops are mostly closed.