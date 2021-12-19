Sudan Police Use Tear Gas During Anniversary Rally, Injuring Several People.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese protesters gathered on Sunday to call for a civilian-led democratic transition three years after the veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir was deposed.

As protestors at the presidential palace in Khartoum yelled chants against military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who staged a coup on October 25, security officers shot tear gas canisters, witnesses said, leaving several people injured.

As more security officers were sent to encircle the growing assembly, demonstrators chanted, “The people demand Burhan’s downfall.”

Sudan’s generals in the post-Bashir transition government staged a coup almost two months ago, effectively imprisoning civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok for weeks before restoring him on November 21.

Many of Hamdok’s pro-democracy followers were angered by the decision, which they saw as creating a veneer of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup.

“Any coup, even after Hamdok’s return, is unacceptable,” a demonstrator in his twenties told AFP as thousands marched by him carrying Sudanese flags.

“We are looking for civil institutions, not specific individuals, in our wonderful December revolution.”

Late Saturday, Hamdok, who has maintained that he wishes to avoid more violence, warned of “the country’s fall toward the abyss,” encouraging protestors to exercise patience.

“We’re confronting a significant setback in the course of our revolution today that jeopardizes the nation’s security, unity, and stability,” the prime minister added.

In a major slogan, protest organizers have stated that they want “no negotiation, no partnership, and no legitimacy” for the current leadership.

“I came out today in utter refusal of the political deal!” shouted another demonstrator, who was in his early thirties and also draped in a Sudanese flag.

This agreement does not reflect the will of the people. We only have one demand: a civilian administration rather than one that falls under military control.” Protests against the military coup have been violently dispersed in the past.

According to the independent Doctors’ Committee, at least 45 people have been killed and dozens more have been injured around the country.

Authorities closed the bridges between the capital and Omdurman on Sunday, but big masses came anyhow.

“The crowds are large, and security officers can’t keep them under control,” one individual who observed the Omdurman protests stated.

In Sudanese history, December 19 has a special significance.

It was not just the day in 2018 when thousands of people took to the streets in protest of Bashir's three decades in power, but it was also the day in 1955 when Sudanese lawmakers declared independence from.