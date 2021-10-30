Sudan is preparing for anti-coup protests.

Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators plan to take to the streets on Saturday to protest a military takeover that has stymied the country’s transition to civilian administration and sparked deadly violence.

Sudan’s civilian leadership was imprisoned on Monday, the government was dissolved, and a state of emergency was declared, prompting worldwide condemnation.

Protests against the coup erupted on the streets, prompting a security force operation that killed at least eight people and injured about 170 more.

Despite the bloodshed, protestors have remained defiant, with organizers intending to hold a “million-strong” march on Saturday against the military’s power grab.

“The military will not be in charge of us. So’s the message we’ll deliver “Sudanese rights activist Tahani Abbas expressed that at the protests.

“The military forces are bloodthirsty and unjust, and we anticipate what will happen on the streets,” Abbas stated. “However, we are no longer terrified.” General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader after the overthrow of longstanding tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019 following massive youth-led uprisings, led the coup on Monday.

There have been several arrests of pro-democracy campaigners.

A US official put the death toll between 20 and 30 on the eve of Saturday’s rallies, saying the protests would be a “true test” of Sudan’s military ambitions.

“We urge security personnel to refrain from any forms of violence against demonstrators and to completely respect citizens’ freedom to peacefully demonstrate,” a Washington official said on the condition of anonymity.

As security personnel deployed in significant numbers on the streets and closed bridges connecting the capital, Khartoum, with other cities, phone lines were largely down by Saturday morning.

Security forces set up random checks on major thoroughfares, frisking and searching motorists at random.

Sudan’s security forces, according to Britain’s special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Robert Fairweather, must “respect freedom and right of speech” for protestors.

“Protesting peacefully is a basic democratic right. Any violence directed at protestors would be blamed on the security services and their leaders “On Twitter, he stated.

Sudan has been ruled by a civilian-military ruling council since August 2019, in addition to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s administration, as part of the now-stalled transition to full civilian authority.

Hamdok was imprisoned for a short time before being released and placed under home arrest. Other civil servants and ministers are still being held captive.

Unrest has erupted in Khartoum and other places in recent days.

Roads have been blocked by protesters using rocks, rubbish, and burning tyres.

The majority of the shops have closed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.