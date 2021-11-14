Sudan Bureau Chief Arrested, according to Al Jazeera.

Sudanese security authorities detained the bureau chief of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV network on Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protestors left at least six people dead.

“Security forces stormed and detained Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan,” the network announced on Twitter without providing any details.

Al Jazeera has given extensive coverage to anti-coup demonstrations, but it also aired a thorough interview with top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan last week, one of only two he has granted.

Protests against Sudan’s recent coup, including by women.