Stunned Germans Count Flood Costs ‘Like A War Zone’

Cornelia Schloesser installed a water pump in the cellar of her bakery as soon as she realized a storm was approaching.

But “within minutes, a wave was in the house,” and she lost the family business in Schuld, a flood-ravaged community in western Germany that today resembles a battlefield.

“The oven is simply garbage now,” she said as she assessed the damage caused by rivers of water released in a catastrophic storm that killed more than 100 people in two western German districts overnight Wednesday.

The front of her bakery, where she was selling bread only two days ago, has been reduced to rubble.

Scrap metal, concrete, glass, and wood have piled up in front of the store. A tangle of branches protrudes from one of the windows.

Schloesser recalls the floodwaters engulfing a neighbouring community.

“We put a pump in the cellar, but it didn’t work. “Within minutes, a wave had swept through the house,” she explained.

“It’s been a nightmare for the past 48 hours; we’ve been running around in circles but haven’t been able to do anything.”

Several locals, like her, meander amid the wreckage of the 700-strong community in the beautiful, green Ahr Valley, not far from Bonn, which previously lured tourists.

The normally tranquil, meandering river in Schuld surged and unleashed a ferocious flood on Wednesday night as torrential rain lashed the earth.

As the sun dawned on Thursday, reports began to seep in: houses had been carried away, walls had been demolished, roofs had been ripped off, and bridges and highways had crumbled.

What was even more shocking was the fact that individuals in the area had died, despite the fact that no one died in Schuld, which is considered a miracle.

The river, which rarely rises higher than one metre (3.3 feet), swelled to eight metres.

The water is still raging, and individuals appear shell-shocked, terrified, and exhausted.

“Caravans and automobiles were washed away, trees were uprooted, and homes were destroyed. Hans-Dieter Vrancken, a 65-year-old local, remarked, “We have lived here in Schuld for over 20 years and have never witnessed anything like it.”

He continued, inspecting the devastation, “It’s like a battle zone.”

Thomas Geilen, 53, had traveled to the village to assist his 28-year-old son, who had been refurbishing a property in the town for two years and wanted to relocate there.

He had even put furnishings into the apartment earlier this week.

It was suffocated by the floods in a matter of hours.

“The water kept rising, and it had penetrated the house in 10 minutes,” Geilen recalled.

