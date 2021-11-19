Study Finds That Availability Of Red Meat Increases Diet-Related Illness.

Chronic diseases linked to meat intake have increased as worldwide trade in red and processed meats has increased, according to a study published on Thursday that looked at data from 154 nations.

Colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes, and coronary heart disease are three diseases significantly associated to red and processed meat consumption, according to the researchers.

They used data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on meat imports and exports to determine where red and processed meats have become more widely available around the world.

The researchers then compared their findings to data from the Global Burden of Disease project.

“The rapid increase in diet-related non-communicable illnesses was caused by the increased intake of red and processed meat products via commerce,” the study published in the British Medical Journal concluded.

The dangers of a diet heavy in red and processed meats are widely documented.

However, the study found that international commerce of these products has far-reaching effects on the climate, due to greenhouse gas emissions, and biodiversity loss, due to dwindling habitat.

“Few worldwide initiatives and national guidelines for sustainable diets specifically address the meat trade’s cross-national spillover effects,” they stated.

They calculated a nearly 75 percent rise in associated mortality worldwide between 1993 and 2018, with significant regional variations.

While they predicted a 55 percent increase in associated mortality in developed nations, they forecasted a 157 percent increase in poor countries.

“These higher rates are due to the exponential reliance on red and processed meat imports by many emerging countries throughout the world to meet their rising meat demands as a result of fast urbanisation and income rise,” the report claims.

The findings showed that developing countries increased imports while wealthier countries increased exports across the study’s time period.

According to the report, international discourse should include both health and trade agencies in order to create better and more sustainable diets, mentioning the World Trade Organization as an example (WTO).

“WTO regional trade agreements speed up red and processed meat movements between nations,” it stated, adding that it might work with UN health and food organizations to enhance future trade policies.

Because the study is observational, it can only imply, not prove, a cause-and-effect relationship between the meat trade and diet-related disorders.